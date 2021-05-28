Ohio gas prices: Cheapest cities to fill up

(WJW)– With gas prices soaring to their highest levels since 2014, here is a breakdown of how much you could be paying to fill up in Northeast Ohio.

According to AAA, the average price of a gallon of gas in Ohio today is $2.960.

Here is a look at some of the cities that have the least expensive prices and, also, a county-by-county look at some of the average prices AAA found:

Ohio cities:

CANTON-MASSILLON: $2.936

AKRON: $2.946

YOUNGSTOWN-WARREN: $2.946

CLEVELAND-LORAIN-ELYRIA: $2.948

MANSFIELD: $2.962

DAYTON: $2.967

COLUMBUS: $2.973

TOLEDO: $2.973

County-by-county breakdown:

CUYAHOGA: $2.946

GEAUGA: $2.979

LAKE: $2.972

LORAIN: $2.907

MEDINA: $2.983

PORTAGE: $2.936

STARK: $2.933

SUMMIT: $2.949

TRUMBULL: $2.958

See more Ohio counties, here.

The national average for a gallon of regular gasoline was $3.03 this week. Memorial Day weekend prices have not been this high since 2014, when they averaged $3.65 a gallon.

AAA anticipates that 37 million Americans will travel by car and plane on Memorial Day weekend. That’s up 60% from last year, when many were cautious about the pandemic and stayed home.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

