Ohio gas prices: Cheapest cities to fill up

(WJW)– With gas prices soaring to their highest levels since 2014, here is a breakdown of how much you could be paying to fill up in Northeast Ohio.

According to AAA, the average price of a gallon of gas in Ohio today is $2.960.

Here is a look at some of the cities that have the least expensive prices and, also, a county-by-county look at some of the average prices AAA found:

Ohio cities:

CANTON-MASSILLON: $2.936

AKRON: $2.946

YOUNGSTOWN-WARREN: $2.946

CLEVELAND-LORAIN-ELYRIA: $2.948

MANSFIELD: $2.962

DAYTON: $2.967

COLUMBUS: $2.973

TOLEDO: $2.973

County-by-county breakdown:

CUYAHOGA: $2.946

GEAUGA: $2.979

LAKE: $2.972

LORAIN: $2.907

MEDINA: $2.983

PORTAGE: $2.936

STARK: $2.933

SUMMIT: $2.949

TRUMBULL: $2.958

See more Ohio counties, here.

The national average for a gallon of regular gasoline was $3.03 this week. Memorial Day weekend prices have not been this high since 2014, when they averaged $3.65 a gallon.

AAA anticipates that 37 million Americans will travel by car and plane on Memorial Day weekend. That’s up 60% from last year, when many were cautious about the pandemic and stayed home.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)