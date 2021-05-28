Ohio gas prices: Cheapest cities to fill up

(WJW)– With gas prices soaring to their highest levels since 2014, here is a breakdown of how much you could be paying to fill up in Northeast Ohio.
According to AAA, the average price of a gallon of gas in Ohio today is $2.960.
Here is a look at some of the cities that have the least expensive prices and, also, a county-by-county look at some of the average prices AAA found:
Ohio cities:
CANTON-MASSILLON: $2.936
AKRON: $2.946
YOUNGSTOWN-WARREN: $2.946
CLEVELAND-LORAIN-ELYRIA: $2.948
MANSFIELD: $2.962
DAYTON: $2.967
COLUMBUS: $2.973
TOLEDO: $2.973
County-by-county breakdown:
CUYAHOGA: $2.946
GEAUGA: $2.979
LAKE: $2.972
LORAIN: $2.907
MEDINA: $2.983
PORTAGE: $2.936
STARK: $2.933
SUMMIT: $2.949
TRUMBULL: $2.958
The national average for a gallon of regular gasoline was $3.03 this week. Memorial Day weekend prices have not been this high since 2014, when they averaged $3.65 a gallon.
AAA anticipates that 37 million Americans will travel by car and plane on Memorial Day weekend. That’s up 60% from last year, when many were cautious about the pandemic and stayed home.
(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)