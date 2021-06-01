Ohio DOH rescinds more COVID-19-related health orders

COLUMBUS, OH (WOWK) — The Ohio Department of Health Director Stephanie McCloud has signed an order rescinding the following COVID-19-related health orders:

Order to Limit Access to Ohio’s Jails and Detention Facilities.

Order to Release Protected Health Information to Ohio’s First Responders.

Requiring the Use of Facial Coverings in Child Education Settings.

Retail and Business Compliance for Facial Coverings through the State of Ohio.

Adult Day Support Services and Vocational Habilitation Services.

The Third Amended Director’s Order on the Opening of Senior Centers.

The Third Amended Director’s Order on the Opening of Adult Day Services Centers.

The recissions go into effect at 12:01 a.m. on June 2, 2021.

As statewide mask mandates lift tomorrow, I'm reminding Ohioans of the importance of getting vaccinated against COVID-19 and for those who are not fully vaccinated to wear masks indoors. pic.twitter.com/SAWiVe8vUB — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) June 1, 2021

The following orders will remain in effect: