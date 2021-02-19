Ohio couple tied to militia group charged in Capitol breach

FILE – In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo rioters loyal to President Donald Trump storm the U.S. Capitol in Washington. Arguments begin Tuesday, Feb. 9, in the impeachment trial of Donald Trump on allegations that he incited the violent mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The government says an Ohio couple linked to the Oath Keepers militia group were among those involved in last month’s breach of the U.S. Capitol.

A criminal complaint names 60-year-old Sandra Parker and her husband, 70-year-old Bennie Parker, both of Warren County in southwestern Ohio.

They face charges including conspiracy and destruction of government property. The complaint filed in federal court in Washington accuses Sandra Parker of entering the Capitol on Jan. 6 with other members of the Oath Keepers.

The complaint says Bennie Parker stayed outside while communicating with those inside. Messages seeking comment were left for their attorneys.