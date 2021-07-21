Ohio BMV warns against fake postcard scam

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) – The Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles is warning the public about fake postcards being sent out to Ohio residents.

These fake postcards are telling Ohioans that their driver’s licenses or identification cards are expired and explains how to get them corrected.

The card includes grammatical errors and leads residents to a non-official website.

The BMV warns that they didn’t issue these postcards. People with an expiration date on their driver’s license and tags of March 9, 2020 and after needed to renew by July 1, 2021.

Anyone with questions can contact the BMV at (844) 644-6268 or by visiting their actual website, bmv.ohio.gov.

