Officials: Jersey attackers are suspects in earlier killing

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir Grewal said at a news conference with other officials Wednesday that the two Jersey City attackers are prime suspects in the death of a man whose body had been found in a car trunk nearby over the weekend.

Bayonne police responding to a report Saturday evening found a man in the trunk of a Lincoln Town Car, officials had said.

He was identified as Michael Rumberger, 34, of Jersey City. He had head injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, prosecutors said.

Grewal said Wednesday that the Jersey City attackers are David N. Anderson, 47, and Francine Graham, 50. Both were found dead at the scene of the attack at a kosher market Tuesday in Jersey City, along with three civilian victims.

Detective Joseph Seals was earlier killed near a cemetery about a mile away, officials said.

Officials said they recovered numerous firearms at the market, along with a pipe bomb.