Officer shares pizza lunch with homeless woman

GOLDSBORO, NC (CNN) — The woman’s shirt read “Homeless: The fastest way of becoming a nobody.”

That was the message that inspired a touching photo in North Carolina.

Officer Michael Rivers, of the Goldsboro Police Department, was pictured sharing a moment of compassion with a person in need.

He was on his lunch break when he came upon a homeless woman he hadn’t seen before in the community.

He asked her if she’d eaten, to which she replied no.

Rivers told CNN, “God put it on my heart to get her lunch.”

He got pizzas at a nearby restaurant and for 45 minutes he ate and talked with the woman, who said her name was Michelle.

A passerby snapped a picture of the heartwarming moment and posted it to Facebook.