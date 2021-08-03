Pentagon lockdown lifted after active shooter incident

ARLINGTON (WDVM) — Arlington Fire and Rescue Department report an active shooter and lockdown Tuesday morning around 11 a.m. near the entrance of the Pentagon at a public bus platform, which left several suffering injuries.
Officials report several injuries. Three people have been transported to area hospitals for further medical attention, officials say. According to officials, one victim was transported by helicopter and the other two by an ambulance.
Authorities say Metro subway trains have been ordered to bypass the Pentagon due to police activity and investigation.
After securing the location, authorities have lifted the Pentagon lockdown. Although no arrests have been made at this time.
The Associated Press contributed to this story.