Off-duty detective killed helping elderly woman cross street

LOS ANGELES (NBC) — An off-duty Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Detective was hit and killed by a car on Sunday.

It happened near North Hollywood, where Amber Leist saw an elderly woman fall in the street.

Police say Leist, 41, got out of her car to help the woman cross, and on her way back, was hit by a car in the intersection.

The driver remained on scene, and the incident was initially referred to as an accident by the sheriff.

Leist was taken to a nearby hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

Leist leaves behind two sons, including one who is on active duty in the Navy.

The investigation is still ongoing.

