ODOT steps into the future with remote-controlled mower

(WKBN) — Ever been moving the yard only to look over with envy at the neighbor who has a riding mower or zero-turn model?

The Ohio Department of Transportation has a mower that turns heads. It’s called a Slope Mower and is controlled by remote.

ODOT has a handful of these mowers around the state and only uses them on steep slopes where it’s tough to put a tractor and cut grass safely, or would even be uneconomical to use several workers with weed whackers.

It’s about the size of a standard riding mower.

“It’s a more efficient way to be able to take are of those hard-to-reach areas of the right of way that we have to take care of. It certainly is an efficient tool. A safer tool. And that’s what makes it great for ODOT to use,” said ODOT press secretary Matt Bruning.

The closest area to the Valley that ODOT uses Slope Mowers are in Stark, Ashtabula and Summit counties.