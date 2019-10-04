NYT: President Trump suggested shooting migrants in legs

WASHINGTON (CNN) — President Donald Trump is denying a report that he suggested shooting migrants in the legs after they crossed the southern border in order to slow them down.

Now the press is trying to sell the fact that I wanted a Moat stuffed with alligators and snakes, with an electrified fence and sharp spikes on top, at our Southern Border. I may be tough on Border Security, but not that tough. The press has gone Crazy. Fake News! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2019

The New York Times reported Tuesday the president made the suggestion during a March meeting with senior staff members.

In it, the Times said President Trump called for a shut down of the entire U.S. – Mexico border.

Citing interviews with more than a dozen White House and administration officials directly involved, the Times reported that Trump had moved on from the idea by the end of the week.

The incident is included in the new book ‘Border Wars: Inside Trump’s Assault on Immigration.