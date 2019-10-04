NYT: President Trump suggested shooting migrants in legs

U.S. & World

by: CNN

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (CNN)  — President Donald Trump is denying a report that he suggested shooting migrants in the legs after they crossed the southern border in order to slow them down.

The New York Times reported Tuesday the president made the suggestion during a March meeting with senior staff members.

In it, the Times said President Trump called for a shut down of the entire U.S. – Mexico border.

Citing interviews with more than a dozen White House and administration officials directly involved, the Times reported that Trump had moved on from the idea by the end of the week.

The incident is included in the new book ‘Border Wars: Inside Trump’s Assault on Immigration.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Interactive Radar

STORY TOOLS

Report a Typo/Error
Send News Tips
Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools