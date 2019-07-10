NY expands pay equity law on day honoring U.S. soccer team

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York state has expanded a state law prohibiting gender pay discrimination, making it illegal to pay someone less based on factors such as their race, religion or gender identity.

The new law also changes a legal standard for pay equity to make it easier for employees to prove discrimination in court.

Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed the changes into law Wednesday in Manhattan, just before joining the U.S. women’s soccer team for a parade honoring their World Cup victory. Cuomo says he supports female players in their quest for pay equal to that of male players.

Democratic Senate Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins says the women’s team’s lesser pay highlights a fundamental economic problem facing women throughout society.

Cuomo also signed legislation Wednesday barring employers from demanding prospective workers’ salary histories.

PHOTO GALLARY: World Cup Championship parade

The U.S. women’s soccer team, Megan Rapinoe center, celebrates at City Hall after a ticker tape parade, Wednesday, July 10, 2019, in New York. The U.S. national team beat the Netherlands 2-0 to capture a record fourth Women’s World Cup title. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

A float with members of the U.S. women’s soccer team and New York Mayor Bill de Blasio, rear, makes its way up Broadway in a ticker tape parade along the Canyon of Heroes, Wednesday, July 10, 2019, in New York. The U.S. national team beat the Netherlands 2-0 to capture a record fourth Women’s World Cup title. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

Megan Rapinoe holds the Women’s World Cup trophy as the U.S. women’s soccer team is celebrated with a parade along the Canyon of Heroes, Wednesday, July 10, 2019, in New York. The U.S. national team beat the Netherlands 2-0 to capture a record fourth Women’s World Cup title. Wednesday, July 10, 2019. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

Fans celebrates as members of the the U.S. women’s soccer team pass by during a ticker tape parade along the Canyon of Heroes, Wednesday, July 10, 2019, in New York. The U.S. national team beat the Netherlands 2-0 to capture a record fourth Women’s World Cup title.(AP Photo/Craig Ruttle)

The U.S. women’s soccer team captains’ Alex Morgan, left, and Megan Rapinoe celebrate at City Hall after a ticker tape parade, Wednesday, July 10, 2019 in New York. The U.S. national team beat the Netherlands 2-0 to capture a record fourth Women’s World Cup title. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

The U.S. women’s soccer team member Jessica McDonald flexes during a celebration at City Hall after a ticker tape parade, Wednesday, July 10, 2019, in New York. The U.S. national team beat the Netherlands 2-0 to capture a record fourth Women’s World Cup title. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

The U.S. women’s soccer player Megan Rapinoe, center, poses with New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, right, and his wife Chirlane McCray after being presented with a key to the city at City Hall, Wednesday, July 10, 2019 in New York. The U.S. national team beat the Netherlands 2-0 to capture a record fourth Women’s World Cup title. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Fans celebrates as members of the the U.S. women’s soccer team pass by during a ticker tape parade along the Canyon of Heroes, Wednesday, July 10, 2019, in New York. The U.S. national team beat the Netherlands 2-0 to capture a record fourth Women’s World Cup title.(AP Photo/Craig Ruttle)

From left, U.S. Soccer Federation President Carlos Cordeiro, New York Mayor Bill de Blasio and U.S. women’s soccer players Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan joins teammates and others as the U.S. women’s soccer team is celebrated with a ticker tape parade along the Canyon of Heroes, Wednesday, July 10, 2019, in New York. The U.S. national team beat the Netherlands 2-0 to capture a record fourth Women’s World Cup title. Player at right is unidentified. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle)

Fans celebrates as members of the the U.S. women’s soccer team pass by during a ticker tape parade along the Canyon of Heroes, Wednesday, July 10, 2019, in New York. The U.S. national team beat the Netherlands 2-0 to capture a record fourth Women’s World Cup title.(AP Photo/Craig Ruttle)

The U.S. women’s soccer player Megan Rapinoe, center, poses with New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, right, and his wife Chirlane McCray after being presented with a key to the city at City Hall, Wednesday, July 10, 2019 in New York. The U.S. national team beat the Netherlands 2-0 to capture a record fourth Women’s World Cup title. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Construction workers watch as members of the U.S. women’s soccer team is celebrated with a ticker tape parade along the Canyon of Heroes, Wednesday, July 10, 2019, in New York. The U.S. national team beat the Netherlands 2-0 to capture a record fourth Women’s World Cup title.(AP Photo/Craig Ruttle)

Fans celebrates as members of the the U.S. women’s soccer team pass by during a ticker tape parade along the Canyon of Heroes, Wednesday, July 10, 2019, in New York. The U.S. national team beat the Netherlands 2-0 to capture a record fourth Women’s World Cup title.(AP Photo/Craig Ruttle)

Girls in soccer jerseys wait for the arrival of the U.S. women’s soccer team at City Hall, after a ticker tape parade Wednesday, July 10, 2019, in New York. The U.S. national team beat the Netherlands 2-0 to capture a record fourth Women’s World Cup title. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

U.S. women’s soccer team player Rose Lavelle, center, gestures while standing with teammates on a float before the start of the ticker tape parade along the Canyon of Heroes, Wednesday, July 10, 2019 in New York. The U.S. national team beat the Netherlands 2-0 to capture a record fourth Women’s World Cup title. Lavelle scored the second goal for the U.S. in the victory. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

Megan Rapinoe with the U.S. women’s soccer team walks onto a float before the start of ticker tape parade along the Canyon of Heroes, Wednesday, July 10, 2019 in New York. The U.S. national team beat the Netherlands 2-0 to capture a record fourth Women’s World Cup title. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

RELATED: Fans cheer World Cup champs as leaders on and off the field