CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The National Weather Service Cleveland on Friday surveyed the damage following a record number of tornado warnings in a single day in Northeast Ohio.
The NWS has confirmed four tornadoes that touched down:
- Jackson Township (EF1) – 110 mph winds; 2.96-mile path – 50 yards wide; 5:10 p.m. – 5:15 p.m.
- Hinkley (EF1) – 97 mph winds; 2.57-mile path – 50 yards wide; 4:36 p.m. – 4:42 p.m.
- Wickliffe (EF1) – 97 mph winds; 0.17-mile path; 4:49 p.m. – 4:50 p.m.
- Hudson (EF0) – 80 mph winds; 0.78-mile path – 25 yards wide; 5:08 p.m. – 5:11 p.m.
Surveys of areas among the 11 tornado warnings determined how many confirmed tornadoes touched down.
The NWS says two survey teams were on-foot today.
A home on Briar Court in Wickliffe was destroyed during the severe storms. The roof was ripped off the house and landed a couple of streets over. Thankfully, the family was not home when it happened. A tree crashed on the home next door.
A tornado warning was not issued for that event.
In Stark County, there were photos of a likely tornado near North Canton and Jackson Township.
The parks will be closed to all activities for further notice.
Royal Docks Brewing Company in Canton suffered major damage in the storm.
The business on Fulton Rd. says no one was hurt when the storm hit around 5:15 p.m.
They’re asking people not to approach the building because it isn’t safe.
They say the Jackson Fire Department is assessing the damage.
There were power outages and damage reports across Northeast Ohio.
Friday, there are no weather warnings in effect.