Nurses protest hospital’s restrictions on mask use

More than two dozen nurses staged a protest Friday calling for easier access to N95 masks and other personal protective equipment during the coronavirus pandemic.

The nurses at UC Irvine Medical Center in Orange, California say the hospital seems to have plenty of gear but is imposing overly restrictive requirements for them to access it. They worry that could put them in danger of contracting the novel coronavirus.

The nurses marched outside the hospital and called on hospital leaders to allow all nurses to easily access N95 masks and face shields.

The hospital said any staff member who wishes to wear a mask is able to do so, but said they are also attempting to conserve supplies of personal protective equipment, KCBS-TV reported.

The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death.