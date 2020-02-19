NSA leaker Reality Winner seeks clemency

(CNN) — NSA leaker, Reality Winner, wants to jump on President Trump’s clemency bandwagon.

Court documents show that Winner filed a petition for the commutation of her sentence last week.

Her attorney says Winner has been diagnosed with a string of ailments, including depression, anxiety, and bulimia.

At the same time, the attorney says Winner has expressed remorse and has been a model inmate.

Winner is a former NSA contractor who leaked a classified document about a Russian cyberattack on a US voting software supplier in 2016.

She was later sentenced to more than five years and is set to be released in December next year.

Winner’s attorney spoke on the same day when President Trump granted clemency to 11 convicted high-profile criminals, including former Illinois Governor Rod Blagojevich.