Northern Illinois University drops standardized tests in their admission requirements

DEKALB, IL (CNN )– Northern Illinois University will no longer use ACT or SAT scores for admissions to reduce the stress of planning.

Starting 2021, no standardized test scores will be used to determined admission according to the university.

The president of NIU says test don’t matter.

“Whether a student will succeed at NIU, whether they will graduate within a reasonable amount of time with a degree in hand, those scores tell us nothing,” Lisa Freeman, President of Northern Illinois University told WLS TV.

The new rules are structured to allow all applicants with a 3.0 GPA or above to be guaranteed admission.

This adjustment will open doors for many highschool students. Dekalb Highschool junior, Ella Boyer says it’s exciting. “It’s definitely one of my options, for sure,” said Boyer.

Freeman said the voices of the student and faculty influenced the decision to make the change, but it was the data that sealed it.

They found standardized tests scores often depend on parental income and parents’ educational level.

“The kids who don’t have as much money, they are at a disadvantaged already. I know a lot of resources are only available if you pay,” said Dekalb Highschool Junior Delanie Martin.

The only thing the university is concerned with are the students abilities.

“Students control how hard they work in high school, they control rigor of the courses that they take, the things they do to develop themselves as leaders – those are things that are important to us,” said Freeman.