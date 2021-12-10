(WJW) – Northeast Ohio ski resorts will open next week for the season with new COVID-19 restrictions.

Alpine Valley, Brandywine and Boston Mills open Dec. 18.

Here’s what’s new this season:

  • Reservations will be required at restaurants
  • Guests 12 and over are required to show proof of COVID-19 vaccinations at indoor or on-mountain cafeteria-style restaurants
  • All transactions will be cashless
  • Masks are required indoors
  • Reservations are not required for lifts or gondolas
  • Employees will be required to have COVID-19 vaccinations
  • All employees are required to wear face coverings and undergo daily health screenings

The resorts will also have extra hand sanitizing stations on the property.

