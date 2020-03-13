1  of  2
Breaking News
Coronavirus in Ohio: Governor orders schools to take extended spring breaks starting Monday Gove. DeWine orders no mass gatherings in Ohio over 100 people
1  of  22
Closings and Delays
Bexley City Schools Circleville City Schools Columbus College Art & Design Columbus Performance Academy Columbus Prep & Fitness Acad Dyslexia Institutes of America East Guernsey Local Schools Eastland Career Center Elgin Local Schools Fairfield Career Center Fayette County Commission On Aging Logan Elm School District Logan Hocking Local Schools Miami Trace Local Schools My Computer Career - Westerville Northland Prep & Fitness Acad Reynoldsburg City Schools South Scioto Performance Academy Teays Valley Local Schools Washington Court House City Schools Wellston City Schools Westfall Schools

No fans, now no players: PGA Tour shuts down for a month

U.S. & World

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Scott Scheffler follows through on the third tee during the final round of The American Express golf tournament on the Stadium Course at PGA West in La Quinta, Calif., Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)

Hotline covid category

Call the coronavirus hotline with your questions at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — The PGA Tour decided Thursday night to scrap the rest of The Players Championship and shut down its other tournaments for the next three weeks.

Commissioner Jay Monahan had said earlier Thursday there would be no fans at the TPC Sawgrass for the final three rounds, or at the next three tournaments on the PGA Tour schedule.

The tour changed its mind late Thursday.

“We did everything possible to create a safe environment for our players in order to continue the event through the weekend,” the tour said in a statement. “But at his point — and as the situation continues to rapidly change — the right thing to do for our players and our fans is to pause.”

There was no immediately word whether The Players Championship would be rescheduled.

The Players Championship is the premier tournament run by the PGA Tour, offering a $15 million purse, the richest in golf history. It was to be followed by the Valspar Championship in the Tampa Bay area, the Dell Match Play in Austin, Texas, and the Valero Texas Open in San Antonio.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools