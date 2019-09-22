Kentucky teen who has just months left to live wants to remind the world that life is a gift

UNION, Ky. — A Northern Kentucky teenager wants everyone to hear his message before he dies from a terminal illness.

Gavin Ward has a rare and incurable brain tumor, but that hasn’t stopped him from having a dramatic impact. He’s trying to share what he says we should all be concentrating on.

“My message is my situation. I want positivity from everybody else in the world and just for them to care about everybody else and not to take life for granted,” Ward said.

At just 14 years old, Ward should be focused on playing “Fortnite” and enjoying his freshman year of high school. Instead, he is trying to remind the world that life is a gift.

In August, Ward was given news no teenager should have to hear. He has inoperable brain cancer and learned he has just months to live.

Ward has chosen to live out his life encouraging others to find the best in theirs.

Ward says it can be as simple as an act of kindness or a prayer for a stranger. He just wants people to make an impact where and when they can.