Nintendo reveals 300k accounts hacked

U.S. & World
Posted: / Updated:

(CNN NEWSSOURCE)– Video game and electronics company Nintendo says 300,000 of their customer accounts have been hacked.

The video game company first discovered the breach in April, revealing hackers had been using Nintendo network IDs without permission.

Originally Nintendo said only 160-thousand accounts were involved, but it has revised the number after continuing its investigation.

Nintendo says only a small number of the hacked accounts were used to make fraudulent purchases and refunds to those customers are nearly complete.

The company is e-mailing affected users, urging them to change their passwords.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools