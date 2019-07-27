Nike rare ‘Moon Shoe’ sell for record-breaking $437,500 at auction

NEW YORK (AP) — Nike’s handmade “Moon Shoe” shattered the auction record for sneakers when a collector purchased the pair for $437,500.

Collector Miles Nadal purchased them on Tuesday, according to CNN. The previous auction record was set in 2017 when a pair of signed Converse that Michael Jordan wore in the 1984 Olympic basketball final was purchased at $190,373, the auction house said in a statement.

Nike co-founder Bill Bowerman designed the waffle-soled Nike Moon running shoe for the 1972 Olympic Trials.

He created the sole by melting rubbing on his wife’s waffle iron, according to reports.

Only 12 were made and a pair was expected to only fetch between $110,000 to $160,000 $160,000.

The auction was held in New York where true sneakerheads got the opportunity to expand their collection as Sotheby’s held its first sneaker auction.

The shoes sold at auction weren’t just any old sneakers but 100 of the rarest, most-coveted sneakers around.

Another highlight: Two pairs of Nike Mags inspired by “Back to the Future,” made to raise money for Parkinson’s research. Both models light up and one is self-lacing.

The auction also featured a pair of size 9 Nike Air Jordan II blue suede Derek Jeter shoes, made to commemorate the New York Yankee icon’s 2014 retirement. The starting bid was $30,000.

Bidding ran through July 23.