Nigerian state says rapists will face surgical castration

U.S. & World

by: Nexstar Media Wire and The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

(File/Getty)

LAGOS, Nigeria (AP) — The governor of Nigeria’s Kaduna state has signed a law saying men convicted of rape will face surgical castration, and anyone raping a child under age 14 will face the death penalty.

Gov. Nasir Ahmad el-Rufai says the “drastic penalties are required to help further protect children from a serious crime.”

Reported cases of rape in Nigeria have risen dramatically during the months of coronavirus restrictions, and women’s groups have called for tougher measures, including the death penalty.

Kaduna’s new measures are the strictest in Nigeria, Africa’s most populous country.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

NBC4 Jobs

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools