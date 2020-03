Keith Urban was joined by his wife Nicole Kidman for a special live-streamed performance via social media on Monday (16 MARCH 2020).

The performance, which took place in Urban’s warehouse where he stores his touring gear and instruments, was done with the aim of lifting spirits as many around the world self-isolate during the coronavirus pandemic.

During the 32-minute session, Kidman sang along with her husband’s songs and showed off her dance moves.