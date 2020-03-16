NFL DRAFT to be televised, public events in Las Vegas canceled

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell during the NFL draft at Radio City Music Hall in New York, NY on Saturday, April 28, 2007. (Photo by Richard Schultz/NFLPhotoLibrary)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The NFL just released the following statement on their Twitter feed regarding the NFL Draft in Las Vegas.

All public NFL Draft events in Las Vegas are being canceled.

The NFL released the following statement:

“This decision reflects our foremost priority – the health and safety of all fans and citizens,” said Commissioner Goodell. “While this outcome is disappointing both to the NFL and to the Las Vegas community, we look forward to partnering with the Raiders, the City of Las Vegas and the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority for a future NFL Draft as well as evaluating opportunities for other major NFL events in Las Vegas in the future, including the Super Bowl.” NFL COMMUNICATIONS