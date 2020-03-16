1  of  2
Breaking News
Coronavirus in Ohio Sunday update: 37 confirmed cases in Ohio Columbus firefighter tests positive for COVID-19
1  of  26
Closings and Delays
Academy For Urban Scholars Bloom-Carroll Local School Dist. Buckeye Valley Schools Cardington Local Schools Chillicothe City Schools Clear Fork Local Columbus Performance Academy Columbus Prep & Fitness Acad Coshocton Career Center Coshocton City Schools Eastland Career Center Fairfield Career Center First Impressions Early Learning Ctr Hilltop Preschool Knox County Career Center Licking Heights Local Schools Life Skills High School SE Mt. Vernon City Schools Northland Prep & Fitness Acad Olivedale Senior Center Perry County Senior Center Pickaway Ross Voc Center Ridgewood Local Schools River Valley Local Schools SourcePoint South Scioto Performance Academy

NFL DRAFT to be televised, public events in Las Vegas canceled

U.S. & World

by: Caroline Bleakley

Posted: / Updated:

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell during the NFL draft at Radio City Music Hall in New York, NY on Saturday, April 28, 2007. (Photo by Richard Schultz/NFLPhotoLibrary)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The NFL just released the following statement on their Twitter feed regarding the NFL Draft in Las Vegas.

All public NFL Draft events in Las Vegas are being canceled.

The NFL released the following statement:

“This decision reflects our foremost priority – the health and safety of all fans and citizens,” said Commissioner Goodell. “While this outcome is disappointing both to the NFL and to the Las Vegas community, we look forward to partnering with the Raiders, the City of Las Vegas and the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority for a future NFL Draft as well as evaluating opportunities for other major NFL events in Las Vegas in the future, including the Super Bowl.”

NFL COMMUNICATIONS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools