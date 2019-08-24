Newlyweds killed in collision only moments after wedding

U.S. & World

by: WFLA, NBC News

Posted: / Updated:

ORANGE COUNTY, Texas (WFLA/NBC) – A couple in Texas was killed in a car crash just minutes after getting hitched.

Family members say 19-year-old Harley Joe Morgan and 20-year-old Rhiannon Marie Morgan were pulling out of the parking lot of the justice of the peace when they were hit by a pickup truck.

They say the pair were high school sweethearts.

Family members were following behind the couple’s car and the mother of the groom says she rushed to try and help.

Police say the justice of the peace who officiated the wedding also pronounced the couple dead at the scene.

“Those two babies, the only thing they wanted was to get married and start their life. The two of them had so many dreams and they wanted their family surrounding them,” Mother of the groom Lashawnda Morgan said.

Police shut down the highway for a time to investigate the crash. No word on if the driver of the pickup will face any charges.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Interactive Radar

STORY TOOLS

Report a Typo/Error
Send News Tips
Get NBC4 Apps
click here for more information on the gridiron classic airing on NBC4 Saturday night at 8 pm

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools