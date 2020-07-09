Newly obtained video shows moments after Breonna Taylor shooting

(WAVE/NBC News) — A newly released video shows the moments after the fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor.

The cellphone videos obtained by NBC affiliate WAVE pick up a short time after Taylor was killed and Louisville Metro Police Department Officer Jon Mattingly was shot in the leg by her boyfriend, Kenneth Walker. The March 13 incident was one of several deadly confrontations with police around the country that have sparked protests and riots nationwide.

One video includes the moment when an officer, walking Walker out of Taylor’s apartment, asked him why he shot.

“What is it about?” the officer asked. “You guys fired shots, you know this.”

“We were just in the bed,” Walker responded. “We were scared. We didn’t know who it was.”

Taylor died at the end of her hallway after being shot five times by officers returning fire. In a recorded interview played by the Commonwealth Attorney’s Office, Walker said he and Taylor got up and got dressed after hearing the knocking at their door.

Walker also said in that recorded interview that while he did hear knocking, he did not hear officers identify themselves. That is something officers have disputed, claiming they repeatedly announced themselves before ramming through the door.

