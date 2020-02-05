Newly hired gas station worker stole $17,000 on his first shift, police say

Live Now
U.S. & World
HAMDEN, Conn. – A Connecticut gas station worker’s first shift was a busy one – police say he stole thousands of dollars in cash and merchandise, as well as the employment file that contained his name.

In late January, the manager at Go On Gas in Hamden checked his store cameras using an app on his phone, police said.

The manager then called police to report that the “new overnight employee” had vanished after swiping cash, lottery tickets, 89 boxes of cigarettes and the personnel file.

Police estimate the total value of the items is $17,183.

With no record of the man’s name, Hamden police are now hoping anyone with information about the worker will call the department.

