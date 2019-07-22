Newborn baby left on Orlando apartment doorstep

ORLANDO, Florida (CNN) — A newborn baby was left on a doorstep at an apartment complex in Orlando, Fla. Saturday.

Police said they found the one-day-old wrapped in a t-shirt.

The baby appears to be in good health and was taken to a children’s hospital, police said.

Althea Brown is perplexed that someone would leave a newborn on her doorstep.

“I don’t know who it is,” Brown said. “I don’t know who did that, so I don’t know what’s in their head.”

Orlando Police are still investigating the incident and anyone with information on the case is asked to call them.

Police remind the public an unwanted newborn baby up to seven days old can be taken to a hospital or fire station and the parent will not be charged with any crime.