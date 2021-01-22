New York State’s COVID-19 Progress Update

Additional Cases of UK Variant in Westchester and Kings Counties, Brings Total Cases to 25

8,846 Patient Hospitalizations Statewide

1,546 Patients in the ICU; 992 Intubated

Statewide Positivity Rate is 5.65%

165 COVID-19 Deaths in New York State Yesterday

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Three additional cases of the UK variant were identified in Westchester and Kings Counties. To date, there are 25 known cases of the variant in New York State.

“We are in a war with COVID and as I’ve said time and again, winning this war will mean winning the footrace between how fast the infection rate goes up and how fast we can vaccinate New Yorkers,” Governor Cuomo said. “Positivity and hospitalizations are both down, which is good news, but it in no way means we’re out of the woods. What’s concerning now is the emergence of three new frightening strains of the virus which could send those numbers back in the other direction. As we have done throughout this crisis, we will continue to monitor these strains closely, follow the science, and continue our work to vaccinate New Yorkers as quickly and fairly as possible.”

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

Test Results Reported – 268,001

– 268,001 Total Positive – 15,144

– 15,144 Percent Positive – 5.65%

– 5.65% Patient Hospitalization – 8,846 (-209)

– 8,846 (-209) Patients Newly Admitted – 1,045

– 1,045 Hospital Counties – 57

– 57 Number ICU – 1,546 (-14)

– 1,546 (-14) Number ICU with Intubation – 992 (-19)

– 992 (-19) Total Discharges – 119,953 (+1,064)

– 119,953 (+1,064) Deaths – 165

– 165 Total Deaths – 33,763

The regional hospital bed capacity and occupancy numbers, including the number of hospitalizations as a percent of the region’s population, is as follows:

Region COVID Patients Currently in Hospital in Region COVID Patients as Percent of Region Population Percent of Hospital Beds Available Within 7 Days Under Surge Plan Capital Region 536 0.05% 25% Central New York 275 0.04% 29% Finger Lakes 714 0.06% 33% Long Island 1,613 0.06% 28% Mid-Hudson 1,071 0.05% 40% Mohawk Valley 259 0.05% 26% New York City 3,600 0.04% 31% North Country 108 0.03% 50% Southern Tier 240 0.04% 42% Western New York 430 0.03% 33% Statewide 8,846 0.05% 32%

The regional ICU bed capacity and occupancy numbers are as follows:

Region Total ICU Beds in Region Total Occupied ICU Beds in Region Percent of ICU Beds Available in Region (7-day Avg) Capital Region 257 212 19% Central New York 262 184 30% Finger Lakes 397 309 22% Long Island 856 681 20% Mid-Hudson 683 440 36% Mohawk Valley 131 100 25% New York City 2,552 1,992 23% North Country 63 45 32% Southern Tier 125 84 35% Western New York 544 340 38% NYS TOTAL 5,870 4,387 26%

Yesterday, 268,001 test results were reported to New York State, and 5.65 percent were positive. Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGION TUESDAY WEDNESDAY THURSDAY Capital Region 7.08% 6.91% 6.91% Central New York 5.77% 5.77% 5.56% Finger Lakes 6.47% 6.41% 6.07% Long Island 7.47% 7.39% 7.31% Mid-Hudson 7.00% 6.98% 6.91% Mohawk Valley 7.70% 7.54% 7.13% New York City 5.70% 5.73% 5.71% North Country 7.13% 7.09% 7.04% Southern Tier 3.57% 3.51% 3.52% Western New York 6.45% 6.20% 6.02% Statewide 6.27% 6.23% 6.15%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

BOROUGH TUESDAY WEDNESDAY THURSDAY Bronx 6.90% 7.10% 7.44% Brooklyn 5.80% 5.75% 6.03% Manhattan 3.36% 3.50% 3.81% Queens 6.48% 6.15% 6.42% Staten Island 6.11% 5.95% 6.32%

Of the 1,300,481 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 17,045 257 Allegany 2,413 19 Broome 11,657 190 Cattaraugus 3,528 66 Cayuga 4,608 50 Chautauqua 5,844 102 Chemung 5,739 50 Chenango 1,850 29 Clinton 2,317 53 Columbia 2,645 67 Cortland 2,710 14 Delaware 1,067 23 Dutchess 17,424 242 Erie 53,605 541 Essex 1,017 20 Franklin 1,269 67 Fulton 2,241 51 Genesee 3,803 51 Greene 2,140 43 Hamilton 161 11 Herkimer 3,839 96 Jefferson 3,388 57 Lewis 1,582 24 Livingston 2,815 48 Madison 3,243 34 Monroe 45,400 398 Montgomery 2,342 44 Nassau 118,735 1,364 Niagara 12,602 192 NYC 549,106 6,307 Oneida 17,346 179 Onondaga 28,476 250 Ontario 4,855 40 Orange 29,753 347 Orleans 2,003 35 Oswego 5,059 47 Otsego 1,803 24 Putnam 6,748 78 Rensselaer 7,262 150 Rockland 32,660 253 Saratoga 9,689 162 Schenectady 9,021 152 Schoharie 943 17 Schuyler 745 15 Seneca 1,276 13 St. Lawrence 3,855 102 Steuben 4,719 39 Suffolk 132,748 1,439 Sullivan 3,954 31 Tioga 2,294 26 Tompkins 2,779 27 Ulster 8,017 116 Warren 2,201 38 Washington 1,612 38 Wayne 3,811 38 Westchester 87,570 924 Wyoming 2,284 36 Yates 863 18

Yesterday, 165 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 33,763. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence: