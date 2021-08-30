New York man arrested for DWI on his lawnmower

SCHUYLER FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Sunday, August 29, at around 6:30 p.m., State Police arrested John M. Ormsby, 58, of Schuyler Falls for DWI after he was stopped on his lawnmower while driving through the intersection of State Route 22B and Norrisville Road in Schuyler Falls.

Ormsby’s blood alcohol content was 0.22% and he was arrested.

Charges:

  • Felony DWI
  • Felony Aggravated DWI
  • Aggravated Unlicensed Operation 1st degree
  • Aggravated Unlicensed Operation 2nd degree

Ormsby was issued tickets returnable in the Schuyler Falls Town Court. He was then transported to the Clinton County Jail on an active arrest warrant issued by the Clinton County Court on an unrelated case.

