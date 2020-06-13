New York governor signs police accountability legislation

In this photo made from video provided by the office of New York Governor Andrew M. Cuomo, Gov. Cuomo, center, reacts after signing into law, Friday, June 12, 2020, in New York, a sweeping package of police accountability measures that received new backing following protests of George Floyd’s killing. The laws signed by Cuomo, a Democrat, will ban police chokeholds, make it easier to sue people who call police on others without good reason, and set up a special prosecutor’s office to investigate the deaths of people during and following encounters with police officers. (Office of New York Governor Andrew M. Cuomo via AP)

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has signed into law a sweeping package of police accountability measures that received new backing following protests of George Floyd’s killing.

The laws signed Friday include one allowing the release of officers’ long-withheld disciplinary records. They will ban police chokeholds, make it easier to sue people who call police on others without good reason, and set up a special prosecutor’s office to investigate the deaths of people during and following encounters with police officers.

New York Police Department spokesperson Sgt. Jessica McRorie said the department would review the law allowing the release of disciplinary records and use it to ensure transparency and fairness.