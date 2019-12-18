New USA Today poll shows Trump leading all 2020 Democratic candidates

President Donald Trump smiles while speaking to reporters on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, before boarding Marine One for a short trip to Andrews Air Force Base, Md. and then on to Georgia to meet with supporters. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

(CNN) — As the House of Representatives prepares to vote on articles of impeachment, a new poll shows voters favor President Donald Trump over all the 2020 Democratic candidates for president.

In a new USA Today/Suffolk University poll finds the commander-in-chief leads all Democratic candidates in the 2020 race for the White House.

According to the survey, Trump would beat former Vice-President Joe Biden by three points, Sen. Bernie Sanders by five points, and Sen. Elizabeth Warren by six points.

The poll numbers also have him winning against all other rivals including Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Michael Bloomberg.

Last week, more than 1,000 people across the country were questioned about their voting preferences, at a time when the House’s impeachment inquiry was well underway.

The results indicate voters aren’t necessarily influenced by the Washington narrative and Trump’s base remains supportive.