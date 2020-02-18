New Peeps flavors are twist on tradition

Breaking News
(CNN) — Listen up, you Peeps-loving peeps!

There are Peeps jellybeans now!

Plus 5 new flavors — root beer float, Froot Loops, Hot Tamales fierce cinnamon, raspberry dipped in creme-flavored fudge, and chocolate pudding bunnies.

And there are mini-Peeps– individually wrapped chicks small enough to fit inside Easter eggs.

The animal-shaped marshmallows are an Easter basket staple, even though they can be a little controversial– you either love ’em or hate ’em.

But if you’re in the “love ’em” category– it’s going to be peeps heaven for you this spring.

Kellogg’s is making Peeps cereal again, and International Delight will put out Peeps-flavored coffee creamer again too.

