New “Hunger Games” book coming in May 2020

NEW YORK (CNN) — Hunger Games fans rejoice! A new novel is coming your way soon.

The title and cover art for the prequel, “The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes” was revealed Friday on a huge banner at Comic Con in New York.

The novel by best-selling author Suzanne Collins is set long before arrow-slinging hero Katniss Everdeen matched wits with the ruthless President Snow.

It’s set 64 years before tributes were chosen for the tenth Hunger Games in the first book.

The original Hunger Games novel was on the New York Times bestseller list for more than 260 weeks and inspired a blockbuster four-movie franchise.

Lionsgate, which made those movies, said it is working on a movie based on the upcoming novel.

The book will be released in the U.S. this coming May.