New holiday flavors for Coke, Sprite

(CNN) — Forget eggnog. Now you can toast the holiday season with… a spicy Sprite?

Or how about a Christmas-y Coke?

There are two new, limited-edition holiday flavors to sip on — winter spiced cranberry Sprite and a cinnamon Coca-Cola.

The new Sprit flavor was actually created based on ideas from Sprite fans. It’s basically Sprite cranberry, kicked up a notch.

Coke, of course, has had a lot of different flavors over the years, but Coca-Cola said this new cinnamon flavor is the first-ever holiday flavor for the U.S.

