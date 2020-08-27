New hard seltzer flavors hitting the market as sales continue to rise

(CNN) —The hard seltzer craze is showing no signs of slowing down and Bud Light is responding by expanding its offerings with at tasty new trio.

Cranberry, grapefruit and pineapple are Bud Light Seltzer’s latest and greatest flavors. They come in a variety pack with fan-favorite strawberry along for the ride.

The company calls its seltzer line the “largest and most successful innovation” in Bud Light’s 38-year-history.

Hard seltzers have gotten pretty popular recently, we’re talking 123% growth and 65 brands to choose from, and Anheuser-Busch holds a big spot in the market.

It’s good news for the company considering beer sales have slowed down over the past couple of years.