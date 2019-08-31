Live Now
TRACK LIVE NOW: Hurricane Dorian will approach Florida on Labor Day as a major hurricane

New Hampshire mom wins battle over ‘PB4WEGO’ vanity plate

U.S. & World

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ROCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire’s governor has stepped in to help a woman keep a 15-year-old vanity license plate showing a common phrase parents say.

The state Division of Motor Vehicles asked Wendy Auger to surrender the plate, which reads “PB4WEGO.” The division said phrases related to excretory acts aren’t permitted.

Seacoastonline.com reports Gov. Chris Sununu said Wednesday he reached out to the division and “strongly urged them” to allow the Rochester woman to keep the plate.

Auger, who was appealing the recall, said she was “stoked.”

A DMV spokesperson said the current standards and recall procedures have been in place since July 2018. The state has been more restrictive in what it allows on vanity plates since a man won the right to have a “COPSLIE” plate in a 2014 state supreme court case.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Interactive Radar

STORY TOOLS

Report a Typo/Error
Send News Tips
Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools