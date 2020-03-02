New Hampshire man catches record 37 pound lake trout

U.S. & World

by: CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

(CNN) — A New Hampshire man has quite the story to tell! 

Check out this monster lake trout that Thomas Knight reeled in last week. 

It was so big that it shattered a decades-old state record. 

The previous record was 28 pounds set in 1958. 

Knight’s fish weighed in nine pounds heavier at 37.65 pounds. 

The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department confirmed the record and said it’s the largest lake trout caught in all of New England.  

Knight said it’s very rewarding and “means the world to him.” 

Knight had the fish preserved via taxidermy, and is renting it to a friend who’s hanging it in his restaurant for two years.  

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools