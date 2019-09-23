New Frozen 2 trailer released

(WCMH) — Disney Monday released a new trailer for the upcoming sequel to Frozen.

The new trailer reveals more information about the movie’s plot.

It opens with a flashback to Ana and Elsa’s childhood, where their father tells a story about an enchanted forest.

Later, Elsa begins to feel drawn to that enchanted forest as things start going wrong in Arendelle.

“The kingdom is not safe,” says the troll, Pabbie. “Find is calling to you. They may have answers.”

Aided by Elsa’s ice magic, Elsa, Ana, Kristoff, Olaf and Sven head into the forest in search of answers. Throughout the rest of the trailer, we see a number of things that could be threatening Arendelle, including large rock monsters.

The trailer also introduces members of the voice cast, including Afred Molina as King Agnarr.

Idina Menzel and Kristen Bell reprise their roles of the much loved sisters, with Jonathan Groff and Josh Gad back as Kristoff and Olaf. They return alongside Academy Award winning directors Chris Buck and Jennifer Lee, songwriters Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez and producer Peter Del Vecho.

“Frozen II” is released in the U.S. on 22 November.