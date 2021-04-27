New emojis, ability to unlock iPhone while wearing mask part of latest Apple update

BERLIN, GERMANY – SEPTEMBER 16: A visitor tries out an Apple iPhone 7 on the first day of sales of the new phone at the Berlin Apple store on September 16, 2016 in Berlin, Germany. The new phone comes in two sizes, one with a 4.7 inch display, the other with a 5.5 inch display. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

(KTVX) – A new Apple update, iOS 14.5, has arrived after a seven-month delay. The update not only gives iPhone users to power to decide what apps can track their online activity but a way to unlock the phone while wearing a mask and new emoji options.

Here are the latest features iPhone users will see with the new update:

New choices for Siri

If you aren’t a fan of Siri’s default voice, iOS 14.5 allows you to choose the voice that speaks to you when you first set up the device. In English, users can now select more diverse voice options.

Siri also has the ability to now support Group FaceTime calls, making it easier to initiate calls with multiple contacts. You can also ask Siri to FaceTime the name of any group chat.

The latest update allows Siri to announce incoming calls through AirPods or compatible Beats headphones, and supports calling your emergency contacts if you need help and are unable to make a call.

Unlocking your iPhone while wearing a mask

Instead of pulling down your mask to unlock your iPhone or punching in your pin, your Apple Watch can now be used to unlock your phone.

According to Apple, “With Apple Watch on the wrist, unlocked, and in close proximity to iPhone, users can simply glance at their iPhone and they will receive haptic feedback from Apple Watch, indicating their iPhone has been unlocked. The new feature works with iPhone X and later and Apple Watch Series 3 and later.”

New emoji options

iOS 14.5 brings new emojis to Apple’s already wide selection. New options include a heart on fire, a bandaged heart, “a face exhaling,” and an update to the couple kissing and couple with heart emojis.

Here’s what those new emojis look like:

Apple iOS 14.5 update includes new emojis, like heart on fire (Apple)

Report an incident on Apple Maps

A feature common with the Waze app, Apple Maps users can now report an accident, hazard, or speed check along the route by telling Siri on iPhone or CarPlay.

During navigation, you can tell Siri, “There’s a crash up ahead” or “There’s something on the road.” Additionally, you can report when incidents displayed on the map have been cleared.

When using Maps, you can now share your ETA when walking or cycling to let friends and family know what time they might arrive. CarPlay will also allow users to initiate the Share ETA feature using new Siri or keyboard controls.

Apple iOS 14.5 gives iPhone users ability to report incidents on Apple Maps (Apple)

Other iOS 14.5 features

Apple outlines multiple other features your iPhone will receive with iOS 14.5, including: