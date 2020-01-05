New documents suggest mother of missing Idaho children believes she is a reincarnated god

REXBURG, Idaho (CNN) — Authorities across the country are still looking for two children who disappeared in September.

Police said Tylee Ryan, 17, and her autistic brother, Joshua Vallow, 7, went missing in Rexburg, ID.

Police said their newlywed parents have fled the state and aren’t cooperating with the investigation.

New evidence suggests the children’s mother believes she’s a reincarnated god.

“He and I would talk, and the first thing he always said was, ‘Papa!,'” said the children’s grandfather, Larry Woodcock. “If I could just have that back one time, please, God, give it to me. One time.”

Larry and his wife Kay have had a long time to think about their grandson, his sister, and the woman who used to be their sister-in-law.

“For years, I loved her, just like a sister,” Kay Woodcock said.

Lori Vallow was married to Kay’s brother, Charles Vallow, until July 11, 2019, when Lori’s brother shot and killed Charles in Chandler, AZ.

“When he died, JJ was in danger,” Kay Woodcock said.

She said Lori told her Charles was her fourth husband.

Now, Lori Vallow now has a fifth husband, religious author Chad Daybell, whose wife Tammy Daybell died within two weeks of the wedding.

“She’s a black widow,” Kay Vallow said. “Three and four are dead. Five? He’s next.”

Police said both Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell are refusing to tell investigators where her missing children are.

“If he’s not with us anymore, just tell us that,” Larry Woodcock said.

According to court documents, Charles Vallow wanted to divorce Lori because of her new religious beliefs — that she had been reincarnated as “a god assigned to carry out the work of the 144,000 at Christ’s second coming in July 2020 and that if (Charles) got in the way of her mission, she would murder him,” according to the documents.

“I think it’s July 22, 2020?,” Kay Vallow said. “I don t know what s going to happen July 23, you know. Charles told me. He had recordings of her. He said nobody will believe me, and he recorded her one night.”

Kay Vallow said even before her brother died last July, she suspected Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell were having an affair, but never thought it would turn into this.