MONROE, La. (KTVE/NBC News) — New details about an amazing close encounter between a young boy and a black bear cub caught on his family’s home security camera.

Taylor Smith and her son Jackson were leaving their Monroe, Louisiana home Friday when the bear stepped between them.

Jackson and the bear almost bump into each other before the cub turns and runs away.

The little boy can then be heard telling his mother “I love the giant bear!”

