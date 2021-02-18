New ‘Dateline’ true-crime docuseries ‘The Widower’ full of twists and turns

(NBC NEWS) – Tonight, an in-depth look into a decades-long murder investigation with “Dateline NBC” doing something it’s never done before – kicking off a three-part, true-crime docuseries.
NBC will premiere “The Widower,” taking viewers behind the scenes of a decade-long investigation into Thomas Randolph, an eccentric Las Vegas man accused of killing his wife Sharon.
With hundreds of hours of exclusive footage, “Dateline NBC” veteran producer Dan Slepian captures the confounding murder investigation that soon reveals Sharon was Randolph’s sixth wife and the fourth to die under mysterious circumstances.
The docuseries includes interviews with Randolph himself, as well as detectives, lawyers, and family members.
The daughter of one of Randoph’s six wives, reveals the moment she heard her mother was killed.
COLLEEN BEYER: Got a phone call from a good friend of my mom’s. And she was watching the news and said she saw, “Shooting happened on — on the street.” And she said, “Is that your mom’s street?” I’m like, “Yeah, yeah.” So, I drove over to my mom’s. I saw the cop cars and lights, I knew, I just knew.
Watch the first of “Dateline’s” three-part docuseries “The Widower,” tonight on NBC4 at 10 p.m.
About “Dateline”
“Dateline NBC” is the longest-running series in NBC primetime history and is in its 29th season. Dateline is anchored by Lester Holt and features correspondents Andrea Canning, Josh Mankiewicz, Natalie Morales, Keith Morrison and Dennis Murphy.
Dateline is the #1 Friday newsmagazine and reaches more than 17 million people every week through its broadcast, and millions more through its social media platforms and podcasts.
The stories range from compelling mysteries to powerful documentaries and in-depth investigations. When major news breaks, they go to the scene, putting the pieces together to bring the viewer the full picture. And in every story they tell, they help the real people who lived the events share their journeys with the viewer.