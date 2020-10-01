New ‘Dateline’ delves into high profile murder case of Florida law professor

(NBC News) — Tonight on “Dateline,” when Florida law professor Dan Markel is found murdered in his garage, the investigation draws national attention and is featured in the podcast “Over My Dead Body.”

Tonight’s two-hour episode reveals the latest developments in the case and an inside look at the trial for the suspects accused of murdering Markel, including the newly released evidence and the bombshell testimony.

Here’s a preview of Dennis Murphy’s report:

It’s the story of a brazen shooting that would stump a team of law enforcement agencies. A saga that “Dateline” has been covering for five years.

JASON NEWLIN: It started as a true whodunit or a why did they do it.

GEORGIA CAPPLEMAN: It’s as cold-blooded a killing as you can get.

It would expose the secrets of a bitter, messy divorce.

JEREMY COHEN: It just didn’t make any sense to me. It seemed totally random.

And ignite a family’s search for justice.

RUTH MARKEL: First shot. Then death. Then murder. You don’t repair from that.

And tonight we have the latest developments in the case, with newly revealed evidence, new details and bombshell testimony.

JEFF LACASSE: After My stomach kind of flipped. It was like a chilling statement.

All of it forming the latest chapter in this explosive tale.

TARA KAWASS: Do you know who killed Dan Markel?

WENDI ADELSON: No.

