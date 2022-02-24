SANDUSKY, Ohio (WJW) — Spring is almost here and that means the fun will soon be getting started for a whole new season at Cedar Point.

The Sandusky amusement park on Thursday announced some of the new attractions and experiences you can expect in 2022.

Castaway Bay by Cedar Point Resorts is the all-new Castaway Bay indoor waterpark hotel. Finishing touches are being put on the entire resort. It’s scheduled to open in May.

Sawmill Creek by Cedar Point Resorts is a 10-minute drive from Cedar Point. The amusement park says it’s completely renovated and offers 239 guest rooms, golf, a Lake Erie marina and more.

And, get ready for new dining experiences. The new Farmhouse Kitchen & Grill, located in Frontier Town, will feature a variety of hand-made options including roasted corn ribs, house-made chili and more. Outdoor seating will be available.

Meanwhile, the menu at Derby Dogs will feature (you guessed it!) a choice of jumbo or footlong all-beef hot dogs or Italian sausage and a lot more.

Coasters Drive-in has undergone a new interior transformation that will debut this season. There will be burgers, milkshakes, and rotating sandwich and salad specials.

If you need a break in between rides, Cedar Point will have its “Celebrate Cedar Point Parade & Spectacular.” It will feature 12 floats that will travel up and down the Main Midway. That will run from June 24-Aug 14.

And, when it comes to paying for all the fun, Cedar Point is going cashless this season. If you bring cash to the park, you can convert it into a prepaid card that can be used anywhere.

Cedar Point says, right now, its daily admission tickets are $45 (plus taxes and fees) when bought online.

The park is set to open for the season on Saturday, May 7.