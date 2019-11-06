New 135-foot, Porsche-designed superyacht goes on sale

Live Now
by: CNN

(CNN) — A spaceship on water.

That’s what Porsche’s lavish new “superyacht” is being called.

The Royal Falcon One is a whopping 135 feet and it took nearly 10 years to create.

The Catamaran has four guest cabins, a master bedroom with its own private deck, a jacuzzi, a bar and an observation lounge.

The two hulls on the boat also resemble the track of a sports car.

The price tag?

Apparently, it’s top secret.

Camper and Nicholsons International says you can find out by putting in an application to buy the boat.

