Netflix remakes Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

by: CNN News

(CNN) — Netflix announced that they’re remaking “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory”.

Netflix executives say plans to create two animated series based on Ronald Dahl’s 1964 Novel.

And they say Oscar winner Taika Waititi will write, direct and executive produce the projects.

The first series will focus on the world and characters within the book and the second series focuses on the Oompa-Loompas featured in the novel according to Netflix.

Waititi’s production company says they’re overjoyed that he’s heading the project.

