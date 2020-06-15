Netanyahu turns to rich friend to fund corruption trial fees

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s prime minister is on trial for accepting gifts from wealthy friends. But that has not stopped him from seeking another gift from a wealthy friend to pay for his multimillion-dollar legal defense.
Benjamin Netanyahu is hoping an oversight committee approves his request to accept $2.9 million from Michigan-based magnate Spencer Partrich.
The awkward arrangement opens a window into the very ties with billionaire friends that plunged Netanyahu into legal trouble and sheds light on the intersection of money and Israeli politics.
Partrich also happens to be a witness in one of the cases against Netanyahu. To some, the optics of Netanyahu’s request are sketchy.