Netanyahu turns to rich friend to fund corruption trial fees

File – In this Sunday, May 24, 2020 file photo, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, accompanied by members of his Likud Party in masks, delivers a statement before entering the district court in Jerusalem. Netanyahu is on trial for accepting gifts from wealthy friends. But that has not stopped him from seeking another gift from a wealthy friend to pay for his multi-million-dollar legal defense. The awkward arrangement opens a window into the very ties with billionaire friends that plunged Netanyahu into legal trouble and sheds light on the intersection of money and Israeli politics. (AP Photo/Yonatan Sindel/Pool Photo via AP, File)

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s prime minister is on trial for accepting gifts from wealthy friends. But that has not stopped him from seeking another gift from a wealthy friend to pay for his multimillion-dollar legal defense.

Benjamin Netanyahu is hoping an oversight committee approves his request to accept $2.9 million from Michigan-based magnate Spencer Partrich.

The awkward arrangement opens a window into the very ties with billionaire friends that plunged Netanyahu into legal trouble and sheds light on the intersection of money and Israeli politics.

Partrich also happens to be a witness in one of the cases against Netanyahu. To some, the optics of Netanyahu’s request are sketchy.

