Neighbors want California McDonald’s to stop playing bagpipe music

SACRAMENTO, California (CNN) — Whether they’re eating a meal or not, plenty of people are not happy with a McDonald’s restaurant in California.

Neighbors said efforts to keep homeless people away are also driving residents away.

A McDonald’s in Sacramento, CA, is open 24 hours and some neighbors complain the sound of bagpipes has been running just as long.

“The first couple of days, they had it on 24/7,” said neighbor Arnold Phillips. “If we wouldn’t have said anything or reported it to the police, they would have had that thing going on still.”

PHillips lives across the street from the restaurant, saying the music is making him crazy.

“It actually penetrates through the walls,” he said. “We can hear it. I’m trying to watch TV or whatever and it’s going through that.”

The bagpipe music is intended to drive the homeless away, but doesn’t appear to be working.

“I think it’s an absurd action to take instead of actually dealing with the issue,” said Sacramento resident Kiara Reede.

The idea of weaponized sound is nothing new.

A 7-Eleven in West Hollywood loops classical music, while another 7-Eleven in Sacramento replaced classical music with a piercing beeping sound.

But at the McDonald’s, it’s raining bagpipes over, over, and over again.

“It sticks in your head when you’re going somewhere else, not even in this neighborhood,” said Phillips.

Phillips wishes he could pull the plug, going as far as talking to restaurant management.

“They said they’d talk to corporate, people up higher,” he said. “That’s all they said they could do, really.”

Phillips’ neighbor also has an issue with the ruckus.

“You know, I turn off the leaf blower and I could still hear the bagpipes coming and it’s just constant,” said Nate Dewitt.

Thanks to the music, some people are not finding any Happy Meals at the restaurant.

“I think it’s horrible because it doesn’t just deter the homeless,” said Sacramento resident Susan Smart. “I think it would deter a lot of people.”

Do what you will to annoy the homeless, but keeping neighbors happy isn’t that easy.

“But it’s annoying us, instead,” Phillips said.

The neighbors said they are sill waiting on the McDonald’s corporation to respond to their concers, hoping for some sort of resolution.