Nearly two dozen students suspended after professor witnesses gathering

Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (CNN) — Officials at Syracuse University are taking action against students whom they say broke rules regarding COVID-19.

The university just handed down interim suspensions to 23 students who were part of a large gathering on campus.

Physics professor Walter Freeman says he witnessed the gathering.

“It was a lot of students making a rapid exit and when they left, there were five or six DPS officers there,” said Freeman. “They were the community service officer rather than the peace officers, and it was pretty clear that they had dispersed the group of students saying hey, you all really shouldn’t be here.”

School officials hope the suspensions serve as a deterrent for future gatherings on campus.

