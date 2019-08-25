Nearly 200 pounds of pork sausage recalled due to misbranding, undeclared allergens

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The USDA has announced Olympia Meats is recalling approximately 198 pounds of ready-to-eat pork sausage products due to misbranding and undeclared allergens.

The pork sausage products contains pistachios, which are not declared on the product label.

The product a part of the recall includes the vacuum-packed Olympia Provisions Mortadella Classica with Garlic and Spices with a “Best-By Date” of Dec. 30.

The packages of the recalled pork sausage have an establishment number of 39928.

For more information on the recall, please visit the USDA’s website.

